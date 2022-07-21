FHS students provided some extra sleep time with new school year schedule

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Students at Fallbrook high schools can look forward to a little extra sleep – 50 minutes – this fall on school days. First period classes for Fallbrook High School students previously began at 7:40 a.m. but the new time is 8:30 a.m. when classes resume on Aug. 15.

Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez, superintendent of the Fallbrook Union High School District, explained to board members at the July 11 meeting that the change was based on the biological makeup of teens, which has them naturally staying up later and needing to sleep later into the morning.

It’s a...