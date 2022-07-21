Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

How to reduce your homeownership costs

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/22/2022 at 2:13pm



Jane Kepley

Special to the Village News

From taxes and insurance to maintenance and repairs, homeownership comes with a variety of costs.

But don’t worry: These expenses don’t have to break the bank.

With a strategy (and maybe a few key home updates), you can reduce your costs in the long run. You may even make your home safer and less prone to damage.

Want to cut the costs of homeownership? Try these five approaches:

• Homeowners insurance: Want to reduce your insurance premiums? You could bundle your home and auto policies, upgrade older systems in your home, or add safety dev...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/22/2022 15:59