How to reduce your homeownership costs

Jane Kepley

Special to the Village News

From taxes and insurance to maintenance and repairs, homeownership comes with a variety of costs.

But don’t worry: These expenses don’t have to break the bank.

With a strategy (and maybe a few key home updates), you can reduce your costs in the long run. You may even make your home safer and less prone to damage.

Want to cut the costs of homeownership? Try these five approaches:

• Homeowners insurance: Want to reduce your insurance premiums? You could bundle your home and auto policies, upgrade older systems in your home, or add safety dev...