Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

National Night Out to be held Aug. 2

 
Last updated 7/21/2022 at 1pm



FALLBROOK – San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is holding its annual National Night Out, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 5-7 p.m. The community-building campaign promotes law enforcement-community partnership and neighborhood camaraderie.

Residents can meet their local Sheriff’s Deputies and receive public safety resources while the Crime Prevention Specialist will share tips on how to keep their families safe. The event will also feature giveaways and more, in the parking lot behind the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, 111 S. Main Ave.

The San Diego Blood Bank will be there too; to make an appointment to give blood, go to https://www.mysdbb.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/74288.

For more event information, visit http://www.sdsheriff.gov.

Submitted by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

 

