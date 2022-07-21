Professor will discuss new climate change curriculum

Jonathan Cole, a physics professor, will talk about the new climate change curriculum. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Climate Action Team will present a talk with Jonathon Cole, physics professor at Mira Costa College, at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26 on Zoom.

Cole implemented a climate change curriculum developed in collaboration with researchers across the UC system. This program enables MiraCosta students to engage meaningfully with the issue of climate change, while exposing them to cutting-edge trends and ideas developing in the field.

He will talk about his current research, drying "hot spots" in regions around the world, including California, and their impacts on threats, such as wildfires.

Cole has been a MiraCosta physics instructor since 1984. He was a Visiting Scholar in climate science at Scripps Institution of Oceanography in 1996 and 1997 and at Scripps' Center for Atmospheric Science in 1995.

In 1993 and 1994, he took a sabbatical at UCSD's School of International Relations and Pacific Studies and Scripps Institution of Oceanography focused on climate change and environmental policy.

FCAT presents monthly (except December) presentations about climate change and mitigation, usually on the last Tuesday of the month on Zoom. To receive the Zoom link, sign up for the group's eblast on fallbrookclimateactionteam.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Climate Action Team.