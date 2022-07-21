Ramsey Solutions offers several college savings ideas

Courtesy of Ramsey Solutions

Enrolling in a trade school or college is widely considered the next step after a student graduates from high school. College is especially popular, as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that 62.7-percent of high school graduates went on to colleges and universities in 2020.

Saving for college can start early and there are various vehicles for families to explore. Finding ways to pay for higher education has long been a goal for students and their families.

PrepScholar, a college testing preparation resource, calculates that by 2033 students can expec...