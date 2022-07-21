Regional Decarbonization team to host public meeting July 26
Last updated 7/21/2022 at 12:59pm
SAN DIEGO COUNTY – The Regional Decarbonization Framework team will host a public meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, to provide members of the community with a summary of the first phase of the project/outreach efforts and to share the outreach plan for the next phase of the Framework process – identifying implementation pathways.
Register in advance: https://bit.ly/RDF-PublicMeeting-7-26-22
After registering, the participant will receive a confirmation email containing information for joining the meeting.
More information on the Framework and materials from previous meetings and workshops can be found on the project website. For information contact [email protected]
Submitted by San Diego County.
