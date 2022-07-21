Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Regional Decarbonization team to host public meeting July 26

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/21/2022 at 12:59pm



SAN DIEGO COUNTY – The Regional Decarbonization Framework team will host a public meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, to provide members of the community with a summary of the first phase of the project/outreach efforts and to share the outreach plan for the next phase of the Framework process – identifying implementation pathways.

Register in advance: https://bit.ly/RDF-PublicMeeting-7-26-22

After registering, the participant will receive a confirmation email containing information for joining the meeting.

More information on the Framework and materials from previous meetings and workshops can be found on the project website. For information contact [email protected]

Submitted by San Diego County.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/22/2022 02:29