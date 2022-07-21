Summer movies in the park

FALLBROOK – San Diego County Department of Parks and Recreation is continuing its Summer Movies in the Parks program. The movie “Encanto” (PG) will be shown Friday, Aug. 12, 15 minutes after sunset at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane.

Families can bring their own picnic and enjoy pre-movie activities including lawn games and arts and crafts. Dogs on leash are welcome. This is a drug-free location. Parking is available along Heald Lane and in Heald Lane parking lots. Families can arrive by car or by foot but should come early to get a good seat.

The event is hosted by Friends of the Fallbrook Community Center.

Submitted by the San Diego County Department of Parks and Recreation.