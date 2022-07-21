Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Summer movies in the park

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/21/2022 at 12:59pm



FALLBROOK – San Diego County Department of Parks and Recreation is continuing its Summer Movies in the Parks program. The movie “Encanto” (PG) will be shown Friday, Aug. 12, 15 minutes after sunset at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane.

Families can bring their own picnic and enjoy pre-movie activities including lawn games and arts and crafts. Dogs on leash are welcome. This is a drug-free location. Parking is available along Heald Lane and in Heald Lane parking lots. Families can arrive by car or by foot but should come early to get a good seat.

The event is hosted by Friends of the Fallbrook Community Center.

Submitted by the San Diego County Department of Parks and Recreation.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/22/2022 02:29