Fallbrook Music Society announces 45th anniversary season

TAKE3 artists, from left, violinist Lindsay Deutsch, cellist Mika Schmitz and pianist Jason Stoll will perform as the Fallbrook Music Society's season opener at Mission Theater, Aug. 21. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Music Society will celebrate 45 years of presenting classical and contemporary music during the Society's upcoming 2022-2023 concert season. From the Season Opener, which features a genre-defying classical trio, to the Season Finale with a contemporary jazz quartet, the 45th anniversary program promises to be one of the best, most diverse seasons in the Music Society's history.

"We're so very proud that we have served the Fallbrook and Bonsall communities for 45 years, presenting national and international artists in a broad variety of symphonic and chamber music p...