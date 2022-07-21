988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline adds to county's resources

The Access and Crisis Line offers support and resources countywide in over 200 languages from experienced counselors. Village News/Courtesy photo

José A. Álvarez

County of San Diego Communications Office

People experiencing a suicide, mental health or substance use crisis will now be able to call or text to a three-digit 988 dialing code to get help for themselves or a loved one.

Starting July 16, San Diegans will be able to call 988 and be connected to a trained counselor who can help them and connect them to services in the area where they live. This new service is in addition to the county's Access and Crisis Line (ACL) at (888) 724-7240.

With its launch, 988 will serve as the new nationwide phone number for connecting people...