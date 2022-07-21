988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline adds to county's resources
Last updated 7/21/2022 at 2:14pm
José A. Álvarez
County of San Diego Communications Office
People experiencing a suicide, mental health or substance use crisis will now be able to call or text to a three-digit 988 dialing code to get help for themselves or a loved one.
Starting July 16, San Diegans will be able to call 988 and be connected to a trained counselor who can help them and connect them to services in the area where they live. This new service is in addition to the county's Access and Crisis Line (ACL) at (888) 724-7240.
With its launch, 988 will serve as the new nationwide phone number for connecting people...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)