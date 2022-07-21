Fallbrook Garden Club announces awards and honors

Last updated 7/22/2022 at 2:35pm

The Fallbrook Garden Club's 2022-23 Executive Committee includes, from left, sitting, Co-Publicity Pauline Webber, Co-President Norma Gomez, Co-President Kathi Thomas, Co-Recording Secretary Terry Derry; standing, Co-Programs Jen Borrego, Corresponding Secretary Joan Eberle, Co-Membership Bertha Duncan, Co-Programs Barbara Myhre, Treasurer Mike Peters, Co-Recording Secretary Eileen Hoctor, Co-Membership Roberta Dotson, and Co-Publicity Marci Eisenstadt. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Garden Club announce its awards and honors as follows:

California Garden Clubs, Inc. (CGCI has 350+ clubs and affiliates statewide)

• Blue Ribbon Certificate of Achievement

• First place – Club Programs

• Second place – Article written by a FGC member on Raised Bed Gardening

• Honorable Mention – Club Yearbook

• Honorable Mention – Club Newsletter

Pacific Region State Garden Clubs, Inc. (CA, OR, WA, ID, AK,AZ, NV, HA)

• 1st place -- Published Article by Member (Horticulture)

Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce: 2021 Non-profit ot the Year

