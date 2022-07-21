Fallbrook Garden Club announces awards and honors
FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Garden Club announce its awards and honors as follows:
California Garden Clubs, Inc. (CGCI has 350+ clubs and affiliates statewide)
• Blue Ribbon Certificate of Achievement
• First place – Club Programs
• Second place – Article written by a FGC member on Raised Bed Gardening
• Honorable Mention – Club Yearbook
• Honorable Mention – Club Newsletter
Pacific Region State Garden Clubs, Inc. (CA, OR, WA, ID, AK,AZ, NV, HA)
• 1st place -- Published Article by Member (Horticulture)
Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce: 2021 Non-profit ot the Year
