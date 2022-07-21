Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Some residents are eligible for free energy efficiency home improvements

Income cap raised for the Energy Savings Assistance Program

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/22/2022 at 2:17pm



SAN DIEGO – More than 40,000 additional renters and homeowners in the region could be eligible for the Energy Savings Assistance Program (ESA), which provides free home improvements to income-qualified households to make their residence more energy efficient and save on their energy bill.

Effective July 1, the Energy Savings Assistance Program revised its eligibility criteria, increasing the income cap for a family of four from $55,500 to $69,375. Customers whose income is up to 250-percent of Federal poverty guidelines are now eligible. This change means that more customers than ever wil...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/22/2022 15:59