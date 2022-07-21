Some residents are eligible for free energy efficiency home improvements

Income cap raised for the Energy Savings Assistance Program

SAN DIEGO – More than 40,000 additional renters and homeowners in the region could be eligible for the Energy Savings Assistance Program (ESA), which provides free home improvements to income-qualified households to make their residence more energy efficient and save on their energy bill.

Effective July 1, the Energy Savings Assistance Program revised its eligibility criteria, increasing the income cap for a family of four from $55,500 to $69,375. Customers whose income is up to 250-percent of Federal poverty guidelines are now eligible. This change means that more customers than ever wil...