Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Brush Fire Breaks Out in De Luz, Burning Acre, Not Threatening Homes

No structures involved

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/21/2022 at 2:20pm

DE LUZ - A brush fire erupted today at the end of a dirt road in the unincorporated community of De Luz, scorching about an acre before Cal

Fire aircraft boxed it in during a series of drops.

The non-injury blaze was reported at 4:55 p.m. in the area of Patton and Gavilan Mountain roads, just west of Temecula, according to the Riverside

County Fire Department.

Multiple engine crews were sent to the location and encountered flames moving slowly through heavy vegetation, well clear of homes in the sparsely populated area, the department reported.

Three Cal Fire air tankers and two water-dropping helicopters were called in to make runs on the fire, slowing its advance, enabling crews to

begin establishing containment lines, according to officials at the scene.

As of 5:30 p.m., crews were making steady progress typing up gaps and closing off the fire's flanks.

There was no immediate word on what might have triggered the blaze.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Crews fighting fire at Gavilan Mountain and Patton Lane

UPDATE - The fire forward rate of spread has been stopped.

By Karen Ossenfort

North County Fire Protection is on scene of a fire up at Gavilan Mountain and Patton Lane. The fire is currently at one acre and is not contained.

According to the NCFPD spokesperson, the North County Firefighters have the support of Riverside firefighting resources, San Diego County firefighting resources and air support.

No structures are currently threatened.

The fire is under investigation.

We will update this story.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/22/2022 02:09