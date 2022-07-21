Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

By Village News staff 

Casner Fire burns in Ramona

Evacuations started

 
Last updated 7/27/2022 at 3:58pm



According to North County Fire Protection District spokesperson John Choi, 156 acres have burned in Ramona and the fire continues up near Casner Road and State Route 78.

According to Fox5 San Diego, “Firefighters are working to contain a brush fire that broke out Wednesday near state Route 78 in a remote part of eastern San Diego County.

“The blaze, dubbed the Casner Fire, was reported shortly after 12:15 p.m., burning closest to SR-78 and Casner Road in Ramona, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

“Within an hour, it exploded to about 40 acres with a moderate rate of spread while burning up grass in the area.

“Two hours after it broke out, the fire had grown to 156 acres and firefighters had not reached any containment.

“Homes on Rancho Ballena Road and those in nearby areas are being evacuated, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a tweet. Evacuees can go to Olive Peirce Middle School at 1521 Hanson Lane.”

 

