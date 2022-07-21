Drug Use at 22-Year High for Male Arrestees, Lowest since 2008 for Females

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Drug use is at a 22-year high for men arrested in the San Diego region, while female arrestees are testing positive for drugs at the lowest rate in 14 years, according to a report released today by the San Diego Association of Governments.

SANDAG's findings were based on a random sampling of detainees interviewed last year at the San Diego Central Jail and the Las Colinas Detention Facility, as part of SANDAG's Substance Abuse Monitoring program examining drug trends among local offenders.

The new report found that 83% of males and 60% of females tested positive for...