Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Karen Ossenfort 

Horse back on its hooves after brief break in Santa Margarita River

 
Last updated 7/22/2022 at 12:55pm

After a morning of hot trail riding, a horse decided to take a break in the water of the Santa Margarita River. The only problem was, it couldn't get back up on its own.

Riders called North County Fire Protection District for its help. NCFPD was on scene within a handful of minutes.

Using its rope rescue equipment, the crews were able to help the old horse get back on its hooves.

Seems the old horse was suffering from heat exhaustion and the river gave it a brief respite.

 

