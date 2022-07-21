Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Moody's affirms Palomar College bond rating and upgrades outlook

 
Last updated 7/21/2022 at 1:57pm

SAN MARCOS – Following a review of financial health at Palomar College, Moody's Investors Service affirmed the college's Aa2 bond rating and revised its outlook from negative to stable.

Moody's published its findings on Wednesday, July 6. Its report included the following observations:

"The Aa2 rating reflects the district's extremely large and diverse tax base that is well positioned for continued growth, in addition to favorable resident income and wealth levels. The rating also reflects the district's solid financial position and management's commitment to improved fiscal policies and...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

