Moody's affirms Palomar College bond rating and upgrades outlook

SAN MARCOS – Following a review of financial health at Palomar College, Moody's Investors Service affirmed the college's Aa2 bond rating and revised its outlook from negative to stable.

Moody's published its findings on Wednesday, July 6. Its report included the following observations:

"The Aa2 rating reflects the district's extremely large and diverse tax base that is well positioned for continued growth, in addition to favorable resident income and wealth levels. The rating also reflects the district's solid financial position and management's commitment to improved fiscal policies and...