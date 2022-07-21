Multiple agencies firefighters deal with toxic fire from wrecking yard

Karen Ossenfort

Special to the Village News

A nasty, toxic fire burned at the Ecology Auto Wrecking Storage off Airport Road in Oceanside, July 18.

Prevailing winds carried and dissipated the toxic smoke out through the 76 Valley, into Bonsall and out towards I-15, a North County Fire spokesperson mentioned.

Multiple agencies fought the fire, which started around 7 a.m., July 18, and included not only Oceanside, but Camp Pendleton, Vista and Carlsbad. HAZMAT and County Health also were at the scene.

In addition, a county Air Pollution Control District Compliance Supervisor arrived on site...