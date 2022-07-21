Passenger dead, pilot hospitalized after vintage military plane crashes in Fallbrook flower field

One person has died and a second was critically injured when a vintage aircraft crashed in Fallbrook, Saturday, July 23.

According to NCFPD spokesperson PIO John Choi, the pilot and one passenger were the only two people on board at the time of the crash. The plane crashed in an Altman Specialty Plants flower field in the 2500 block of Olive Hill Road.

The passenger, he said, died at the scene and the pilot was transported by air ambulance with "critical injuries" to Palomar Hospital after being extricated from the wreckage by NCFPD first responders.

The identities of the two have not been released.

Courtesy NCFPD photo A vintage retired military plane crashed in Altman Plants flower field, killing a passenger and injuring the pilot.

One unidentified person at the airpark who spoke with Village News said the plane, which he said was a 50s or 60s single engine retired military plane, had taken off from Fallbrook Airpark.

A second also unidentified witness at the airpark said the plane took off and was ascending when the engine quit causing the plane to crash into the flower fields next door at the nursery.

Some of the pilots at the airpark believed that those involved in the crash were not residents of Fallbrook and that they took off originally from Chino Airport. Another person said that the pilot landed at Fallbrook Airpark to pick up the passenger.

The FAA is investigating the accident and no other injuries were reported.

No one at the nursery was injured.

Anyone with photos or videos of the crash, should send an email to [email protected] and to Village News Publisher Julie Reeder at [email protected].