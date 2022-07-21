Prop. M Bond Oversight Committee seeks to fill two vacant seats
Last updated 7/21/2022Â atÂ 1:56pm
SAN MARCOS â€“ Palomar College is seeking local residents to fill two vacancies on its Independent Citizensâ€™ Oversight Committee, which reviews the expenditure of Proposition M funds. Applications must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 29.
The following two vacancies must be filled this summer:
â€¢ One (1) member of the community at-large;
â€¢ And one (1) member active in a bona-fide taxpayers association.
Approved by voters in 2006, Prop. M is a $694 million bond measure that has enabled the Palomar Community College District to make extensive modernizations and improvements at its...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)