Prop. M Bond Oversight Committee seeks to fill two vacant seats

SAN MARCOS â€“ Palomar College is seeking local residents to fill two vacancies on its Independent Citizensâ€™ Oversight Committee, which reviews the expenditure of Proposition M funds. Applications must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 29.

The following two vacancies must be filled this summer:

â€¢ One (1) member of the community at-large;

â€¢ And one (1) member active in a bona-fide taxpayers association.

Approved by voters in 2006, Prop. M is a $694 million bond measure that has enabled the Palomar Community College District to make extensive modernizations and improvements at its...