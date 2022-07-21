Technology as a career resource for people with disabilities

Patrick Young

Special to the Village News

Your disability does not have to be a burden that holds you back from career opportunities. When it seems like so many chances pass you by, you have to do what you can to seize them for yourself. Technology is a powerful resource that serves to bridge the gap that seems to divide you and your peers. Once you understand how the latest innovations can empower you to further your professional endeavors, you will be ready to approach your career with newfound confidence.

Remote learning

It goes without saying that education is a valuable, if not nec...