Technology as a career resource for people with disabilities
Last updated 7/21/2022 at 1:55pm
Patrick Young
Special to the Village News
Your disability does not have to be a burden that holds you back from career opportunities. When it seems like so many chances pass you by, you have to do what you can to seize them for yourself. Technology is a powerful resource that serves to bridge the gap that seems to divide you and your peers. Once you understand how the latest innovations can empower you to further your professional endeavors, you will be ready to approach your career with newfound confidence.
Remote learning
It goes without saying that education is a valuable, if not nec...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)