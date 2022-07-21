Say "no" to sexually violent predators

Supervisor Jim Desmond

5th District

Last year, I led the effort at the Board of Supervisors to oppose any further placements of Sexually Violent Predators in San Diego County until local jurisdictions have a seat at the table with full veto authority. This vote passed unanimously, with all board members agreeing that San Diego County should have local control when it comes to the placement of Sexually Violent Predators. Yet here we are again.

The State of California and Liberty Healthcare disregarded the County of San Diego's vote and once again are looking at placing a Sexually Violent Predator in our region. This time the proposed placement is in Borrego Springs. In fact, they’re looking at putting two sexually violent predators in the desert community. The last time it was proposed for Rancho Bernardo. Who knows where it will be next? That is why we must stop all placements in San Diego County.

These aren't individuals who made a mistake and are rehabilitated. A sexually violent predator is defined as an individual who has been convicted of a sexually violent offense against one or more victims and has a diagnosed mental disorder that makes the person a danger to the health and safety of others.

The process must change, as I believe sexually violent predators should be housed in trailers on state prison grounds, away from neighborhoods and near law enforcement and other resources suitable for criminals with these extreme conditions.

We should not allow Sexually Violent Predators to live in our rural communities with families, schools, and hiking trails present. I will do everything I can to stop this from happening, but I’ll need your help speaking out against this too!