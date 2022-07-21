Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

California announces new gun violence restraining orders

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/21/2022 at 12:57pm



SACRAMENTO – The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) announced $11 million in new community partnerships to expand outreach and education on the use of Gun Violence Restraining Orders – or “red flag laws” – to families, schools and communities most at risk for gun violence.

Announced earlier this month by Governor Gavin Newsom, this 18-month campaign includes the gun violence prevention community movement:

● $5 million to the California Partnership to End Domestic Violence in grants to local community-based domestic violence groups for community outrea...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/22/2022 02:26