Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

County names first Director for Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs

 
Last updated 7/21/2022 at 12:49pm

Lucero Chavez Basilio started her position as director for the County Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs July 15. Village News/Courtesy photo

County News Center

County of San Diego Communications Office

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency selected Lucero Chavez Basilio, an experienced representative for immigrants and refugees, as the first director for the County Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs. She started in the position July 15.

"After years of advocacy from the community, I was proud to bring forward a proposal with Vice Chair Vargas last year to create the Office of Immigrant & Refugee Affairs," said Nathan Fletcher, Chair, San Diego County Board of Supervisors. "I am truly excited to welcome...



