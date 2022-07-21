Ramona Country Fair set for July 29-31

Regina Elling

Special to the Village News

If you think you've missed out on carnival games, wild rides, great music and nostalgic foods from a real, old-fashioned country fair, it's not too late; just make plans to attend the Ramona Country Fair.

The Ramona Chamber of Commerce is presenting the Ramona Country Fair from Friday, July 29, to Sunday, July 31.

The three-day event features a midway of carnival rides, games and prizes, vendors, award-winning winds, live music and a variety of entertainment.

More than 60 craft and commercial vendors and 13 food vendors will be hawking their wares...