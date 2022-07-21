Pearce named Warriors' male student-athlete of the year

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School honored Doug Pearce as the school’s male student-athlete of the year for 2021-22.

“Really proud of him, what he’s accomplished over four years here,” said Fallbrook athletic director Patrick Walker.

Pearce was on Fallbrook’s varsity water polo team for four seasons and on the Warriors’ varsity swim team for four years.

“I think he’s very deserving,” said Bill Richardson, who was Fallbrook’s boys water polo coach and boys swim coach for all four of Pearce’s high school seasons.

“I was completely surprised. I thou...