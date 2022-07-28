Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Artists and art committee to be honored

 
Last updated 7/28/2022 at 4:19pm

Glass Mirrors by Joshua M. San Nicolas is part of the 'How I See Myself' art exhibit at Fallbrook Library. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – California State Senator Brian W. Jones announced he will recognize the artists and members of the Friends of the Fallbrook Library art committee who are hosting the current art exhibit 'How I See Myself' and exceptional bronze sculpture by Marsha Gertenbach-Meers at the Fallbrook Library.

The event will happen at the art reception in the library's Community Room on Saturday, July 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. District Representative Marc Schaefer will represent Senator Jones in presenting Certificates of Recognition to the recipients.

The art reception is free and open to all to come enjoy the art show and offer congratulations to those being honored. The library is located at 124 S. Mission Road.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

 

