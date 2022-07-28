Fallbrook Quilt Guild to meet under new board

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Quilt Guild will be having its first meeting under its new board Thursday, Aug. 4.

The group meets at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane, and features interesting programs and show and tell.

Note that the new meeting times for August and September are in the evening. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., meeting begins at 6:00. They will have daytime meetings from October through March, and evening meetings from April through June.

Anyone interested in quilting, the Fallbrook Quilt Guild is a great way to learn new techniques and make new friends. The program for August is open to the public at no charge.

Check out fallbrookquiltguild.com for additional information.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Quilt Guild.