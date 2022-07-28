Clay Walker is much better in person

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Clay Walker concert July 16 at Pala Casino’s Palomar Starlight Theater had a scheduled starting time of 8 p.m. The band members arrived on stage at 8:16 and Walker began singing his first song, “Rumor Has It,” at 8:17. The stage screen showed videos and announcements of Clay Walker’s social media participation for approximately 25 minutes prior to that.

Those who attended wanted to see Clay Walker in person, not Clay Walker on social media. Although the concert started later than scheduled, its length of approximately an hour and a half not incl...