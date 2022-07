Emma, age 6, shows off her painted face and the prizes she won at the carnival held by Cornerstone Church, July 24, to celebrate the end of Vacation Bible School.

FALLBROOK – The Cornerstone Church held a free carnival Sunday, July 24, at their church on Fig and Vine streets. There were games, a jump house, raffle wheels, balloon animals, corn dogs, drinks and chips. It was held after a successful week of Vacation Bible School.

