Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Local farmers can learn about growing coffee here

 
Last updated 7/28/2022 at 5:48pm

Jay Ruskey CEO, founder and farmer, is seen with coffee plants at Good Land Organics, home of FRINJ Coffee. Village News/Courtesy photo

SANTA BARBARA – FRINJ Coffee is holding a workshop Wednesday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m. to noon, for San Diego County growers, and those curious to learn more about growing coffee; it is open to all who are interested. The workshop will be held at the San Diego County Farm Bureau, 420 S. Broadway, Escondido.

Specialty coffee is a fast growing and lucrative new business opportunity crop for growers to consider growing in select areas of San Diego County. By working with FRINJ Coffee, San Diego County growers can acquire and access robust cultivars and rare genetics proven to succeed in California t...



