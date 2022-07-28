Murrieta resident walks 2,022 miles to honor fallen veterans

Jill Byers completes her 2,022 mile walk July 22, for Veteran suicide awareness at the Murrieta Veterans Memorial in Murrieta Town Square Park. Village News/Shawna Sarnowski photo

Ava Sarnowski

Valley News Intern

U.S. Veteran Administration statistics confirm that "every day, 22 veterans will commit suicide on American soil." That is one veteran every 65 minutes.

According to the VA, "the total number of those losing their battle grows larger with each day research and treatments are not able to be done," and everywhere, folks are trying to spread awareness on the matter.

Jill Byers is one of those individuals wishing to honor fallen soldiers who have succumbed to their internal and unspoken troubles. On July 22, at the Murrieta Veterans Memorial in Town Square Park...