Remedies for common skin issues

Skin is the body's largest organ and helps to retain water and protect internal organs. It can be affected by any number of conditions. Village News/Metro Creative Connection photo

FALLBROOK – The skin is one of the most visible parts of the human body. Skin is the body's largest organ and helps to retain water and protect internal organs. The average adult has about 22 square feet of skin, which weighs around 8 pounds, according to National Geographic.

The skin can be affected by any number of conditions. While many are not overly harmful, certain conditions can affect appearance, which may impact a person's self-confidence. Therefore, many people prefer to address skin issues promptly and effectively. Here are some common conditions and how to address them.

Acne...