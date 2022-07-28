Some surprising benefits of blueberries

FALLBROOK – Small, yet bursting with big flavor, blueberries are a favorite of so many people. While blueberries may be coveted for their appeal in recipes that run the gamut from breakfast foods to desserts, the nutrients within them provide many benefits as well. After all, blueberries are not called "superfoods" for nothing.

Here's a deeper look at some of the health benefits of blueberries.

1. Blueberries are a low-calorie food. Healthline notes that blueberries contain only 84 calories per cup. Plus, they are 85% water. Blueberries can be a filling snack that doesn't compromise low-c...