Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

TrueCare to hold Annual Breast Milk Drive and Health Fair

Breastfeeding mothers encouraged to donate to help babies thrive

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/28/2022 at 3:54pm



SAN MARCOS – TrueCare’s annual Breast Milk Drive and Health Fair is Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. TrueCare is hosting the breast milk drive, in partnership with the University of California Health Milk Bank, to provide safe, nutritious, pasteurized human donor milk to babies in need.

The health fair will also include a community blood drive with the San Diego Blood Bank. The event takes place at TrueCare’s San Marcos Health Center located at 150 Valpreda Road, San Marcos.

Attendees can pick up bags of fresh produce, diapers, goodie bags for mothers and babies, educationa...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/28/2022 22:16