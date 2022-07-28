TrueCare to hold Annual Breast Milk Drive and Health Fair

Breastfeeding mothers encouraged to donate to help babies thrive

SAN MARCOS – TrueCare’s annual Breast Milk Drive and Health Fair is Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. TrueCare is hosting the breast milk drive, in partnership with the University of California Health Milk Bank, to provide safe, nutritious, pasteurized human donor milk to babies in need.

The health fair will also include a community blood drive with the San Diego Blood Bank. The event takes place at TrueCare’s San Marcos Health Center located at 150 Valpreda Road, San Marcos.

Attendees can pick up bags of fresh produce, diapers, goodie bags for mothers and babies, educationa...