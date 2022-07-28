Beloved longtime thrift store shut its doors, but not by choice

St. John's Thrift Store served the community for 50 years

St. John's Thrift Store prepares to close its doors for the last time, July 21.

Karen Ossenfort

Special to the Village News

St. John's Thrift Store in Fallbrook is gone. It shut its doors on July 21 to shoppers, and closed up the shop on Saturday, July 23.

There was a flurry of activity last week on Thursday, July 21, at St. John's Thrift Store. Despite the impending final closing at the end of the day, the volunteers and managers put on happy faces and helped customers, and packed up things to move out.

After its 50-year history and second location, St. John's Thrift Store's board was given a 30-day notice to vacate the property from Bessie Chin, of Chin Ciardella Pr...