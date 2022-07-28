BUSD to serve free meals for 2022–2023

BONSALL – Bonsall Unified School District staff announce their policy to serve nutritious meals every school day under the School Breakfast Program, National School Lunch Program, and at select sites, Afterschool Snack Program. Effective July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, all students will be served meals at no charge at the following sites:

Bonsall High School, Vivian Banks Charter School, Sullivan Middle School, Bonsall West Elementary School and Bonsall Elementary School

Even though meals are free, staff request that households submit the application for meal benefits. Qualifying f...