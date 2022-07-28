Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By John Choi 

Driver safe after Prius catches on fire on I-15 Sunday late evening

 
North County Fire Protection District responded to a reported vehicle fire on July 31, 2022 at 11:25 PM in the area of northbound 15 freeway just south of Rainbow Valley Boulevard in Fallbrook.

Crews arrived on scene to find a Toyota Prius on fire, fully involved parked near the center divider.

The driver, who was a solo occupant of the vehicle, stated a check engine light came on and vehicle started smoking. Shortly after the driver pulled over to the left hand shoulder of the freeway and the vehicle caught fire.

The driver was able to grab valuables and escape the vehicle and was uninjured from the vehicle fire.

The crews were able to contain the fire to the vehicle.

Lane number one was temporarily blocked for fire fighting operations. Due to the time of day, there were minimal vehicles on the roadway and no freeway delays were caused by this incident.

Two North County Fire Protection District engines were assigned to this incident and the incident was completed at 12:27 AM.

 

