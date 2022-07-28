Fall election campaigns are heating up

School board contests may see influx of ‘Mamma Bear’ candidates

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

“How is it that we have a majority of liberal-elected boards in a conservative town,” asked Fallbrook resident Kelly Hansen of the group 1776 Forever.

That sentiment is echoed by other local conservative groups, which have emerged in recent years, including Fallbrook Freedom Fighters and North County Patriots.

The November 8 general election is still several months away, but the leaders of these groups are recruiting candidates to support in the various campaigns in the area, including the planning boards, the hospital district and others. The f...