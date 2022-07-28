Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FCPG recommends road segments for CHP enforcement

 
Last updated 7/28/2022 at 7:12pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Fallbrook Community Planning Group recommended a list of road segments and intersections, in some cases emphasizing specific times, for speed limit and other traffic law enforcement by the California Highway Patrol.

A 14-0 planning group vote July 18, with Kim Murphy absent, approved the recommendation of the list to the CHP.

“We’re thankful for any extra patrols that they can provide us,” said planning group chair Eileen Delaney. “We’re very concerned about the speeding.”

In many cases an emphasis was placed on school traffic hours or commu...



