Man who drove car into San Diego Bay arrested for DUI

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 48-year-old man who drove his vehicle into San Diego Bay today was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence,

Harbor Police said.

The man was driving a Kia Soul with a 22-year-old female passenger at about 1 a.m. Sunday on Harbor Island Drive when he drove off the road and into

the bay, said Harbor Police Sgt. Troy Nicol.

The two got out of the vehicle through an open window and swam ashore, the sergeant said.

The man was booked into jail and was being held on $50,000 bail. A tow truck hauled the car out of the water.

