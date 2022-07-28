Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Village News Staff 

Motorcyclist injured in early morning crash Aug. 2

 
Last updated 8/2/2022 at 7:30am



North County Fire Protection District (NCFPD) responded at 5:34 a.m. today, August 2, to a solo motorcycle accident off southbound I-15 and Highway 76.

“This is off to the right hand shoulder. One adult patient was transported to Palomar with non-life-threatening injuries,” said NCFPD PIO John Choi.

He added that there was a separate incident south of this incident on the 15 southbound and it was ran by Cal Fire, due to it being in Deer Springs.

 

