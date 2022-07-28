San Diego County unemployment rate climbs for first time in monthsanyd

San Diego County's unemployment rate increased to 3.2% in June, up from a revised 2.7% in May according to figures released July 21 by the state Employment Development Department.

However, June's unemployment rate was considerably less than June 2021's rate of 7.3%. Last month's rates compare with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4% for California and 3.8% for the nation during the same period.

According to the EDD, between May and June, nonfarm employment grew by 4,300 jobs, from 1,513,200 to 1,517,500. Agricultural jobs grew by 400 month-over-month.

Leisure and hospitality registered th...