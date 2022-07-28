Small kitchen fire at Peking Wok causes temporary closure of restaurant

NCFPD were able to break through the glass doors to reach the kitchen and put out the small kitchen fire.

Peking Wok Chinese restaurant is closed temporarily after a small kitchen fire this weekend. North County Fire responded to the commercial fire alarm at Peking Wok in Bonsall River Village in the Saturday early morning hours at 4:20 am.

According to NCFPD PIO John Choi, "This was a small fire inside the kitchen and crews were able to contain the fire quickly. The fire was isolated to this business and no other buildings were impacted. Thankfully no one was injured. We are saddened to see the business temporarily closed and eagerly wait for it to be reopened."

Peking Wok posted on social media, "A huge thank you to our wonderful fire department. North County Fire broke through the door and quickly handled a small kitchen fire that sparked during off hours.

We are lucky that the damage is minimal but it will take a few days to clean and restore. Friends, please be patient while we work to get back up and running ASAP."