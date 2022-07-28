Taylor takes third in the San Diego SPJ contest

Z Cafe survived the pandemic and still serves its savory Coconut Shrimp with Mango Salsa. Village News/Nathalie Taylor photo

SAN DIEGO – Nathalie Taylor, a Reeder Media associate since 2003, took third place in the Food division from the San Diego Society of Professional Journalists. Taylor has won 95 professional journalism awards since 2004 and has taken many of the photos that accompanied her stories.

The 1,500 word article, "Struggle and Triumph – Fallbrook Restaurants that Survived the Pandemic," was published in the Sourcebook Magazine – a Reeder Media publication.

Excerpts: "...restaurants that were usually a buzzing hive of activity had lost most of their buzz. During the lockdown, the charged atmo...