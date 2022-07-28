Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Taylor takes third in the San Diego SPJ contest

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/28/2022 at 4:47pm

Z Cafe survived the pandemic and still serves its savory Coconut Shrimp with Mango Salsa. Village News/Nathalie Taylor photo

SAN DIEGO – Nathalie Taylor, a Reeder Media associate since 2003, took third place in the Food division from the San Diego Society of Professional Journalists. Taylor has won 95 professional journalism awards since 2004 and has taken many of the photos that accompanied her stories.

The 1,500 word article, "Struggle and Triumph – Fallbrook Restaurants that Survived the Pandemic," was published in the Sourcebook Magazine – a Reeder Media publication.

Excerpts: "...restaurants that were usually a buzzing hive of activity had lost most of their buzz. During the lockdown, the charged atmo...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 07/28/2022 22:19