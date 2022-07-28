36th Senate District awarded $433K in housing funds for young adults in foster care

SACRAMENTO – Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) applauded Orange and San Diego counties for securing housing funds to assist young adults in foster care find suitable housing. The California Department of Housing and Community Development oversees the Housing Navigators Program which allocates approximately $5 million in grants to counties based on each county’s percentage of the total statewide number of young adults aged 18 through 21-year-old in foster care.

Senator Bates issued the following statement:

“I am elated that Orange and San Diego counties will receive over $433,000 in housing funds for young adults in foster care. The National Foster Youth Institute estimates 20% of foster youth become homeless when they age out of the system. In addition to experiencing a lack of permanent housing, foster youth are at a higher risk of being incarcerated, diagnosed with a mental health disorder, and receiving inadequate health care – making them one of California’s most vulnerable populations. The additional resources provided through this program will go a long way in ensuring adequate housing for foster youth.”

Housing Navigators Program allocation:

County of Orange, Social Services Agency – $221,210

County of San Diego, Child Welfare Services – $212,565

The Housing Navigators Program funds the support of housing navigators to help young adults aged 18 years and up to 21 years secure and maintain housing, with priority given to young adults in the foster care system. The county may use the funding to provide housing navigation services directly or through a contract with other housing assistance programs in the county.

Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) represents the 36th Senate District in the California Legislature, which covers South Orange County, North San Diego County, and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.