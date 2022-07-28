San Diego Access & Crisis Line is available to all

Supervisor Jim Desmond

5th District

A question I often get asked is, 'Where can I take my family member or friend who's suffering from mental health issues?' Whether you're suffering from a behavioral health crisis, or just want to know where there are resources, someone is available to help 24 hours a day.

Confidential and free of charge, the San Diego Access & Crisis Line offers support and resources countywide in over 200 languages from experienced counselors on all behavioral health, mental health, and substance use topics, including but not limited to: Alcohol and drug support services, community resources, crisis intervention, mental health referrals, mobile crisis response services, and suicide prevention.

The ACL provides information and related resources to the community and helps facilitate access to crisis intervention and response services for those actively experiencing a behavioral health, mental health, or substance use crisis. The goal of the ACL is to connect individuals who may require mental health or substance use support to appropriate programs, providers, and resources to help meet their needs.

Not sure what help you may need?

Contact the ACL at 1-888-724-7240 and speak to a representative to find resources for you or someone you care about. The ACL is operated 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and language interpreter services enable call center staff to provide help in 200 different languages. Live chat is also available Monday through Friday, 4:00 PM-10:00 PM, at Up2SD.org.