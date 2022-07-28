St John's Thrift Shop closes

Why are we losing one of Fallbrook’s most popular thrift shops – St. John’s on South Mission?

Friends who are long-time volunteers just told me the sad story of how the shop was forced to close last Friday – after 70 years of loyal support by Fallbrook shoppers, especially local families on limited incomes.

For those who enjoy hunting for bargains, St. John’s was in the perfect spot, just behind KFC and near Rosa’s Café, and within easy walking distance from downtown. One customer who had bought baby clothes there for her now 15 year-old daughter was devastated to see the shop go out of business.

Not only was it a great place to find clothes and other treasures at bargain prices, but it was also the source of generous donations to local charities including the Fallbrook Food Pantry, Fallbrook Senior Center, Foundation for Senior Care’s Care-van, REINS and many others.

How and why, one wonders, does the property owner plan on replacing this business? With so few retail shops available in downtown Fallbrook, and with so many dedicated volunteers willing to work for free, one can only question what type of business could be more advantageous to those of us who enjoy shopping locally.

Sue Thorne