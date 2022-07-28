Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Disgruntled woman disturbs the peace at Alva Lane & East Alvarado

 
Last updated 7/28/2022 at 3:19pm



FALLBROOK – An obviously disgruntled woman made life unpeaceful for a while Monday night, July 25 near Alva Lane and East Alvarado Street.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff Watch Commander, the woman drove onto someone’s driveway and started shouting. Then she had a knife and continued shouting.

Several units responded to the call that came in early evening on Monday, July 25.

The Watch Commander said all ended well, and the woman wasn’t arrested. She was briefly brought in for evaluation and released. No one was injured in the incident.

 

