Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FCC orders blocking of auto warranty robocall scam campaign

 
Last updated 7/28/2022 at 3:36pm



WASHINGTON – The FCC’s Robocall Response Team announced July 21 that the Enforcement Bureau has ordered phone companies to stop carrying traffic regarding a known robocall scam marketing auto warranties. The calls are coming from Roy Cox, Jr., Aaron Michael Jones, their Sumco Panama companies, and international associates.

Building on FCC action earlier this month, all U.S. voice service providers must now take all necessary steps to avoid carrying this robocall traffic. This operation is also the target of an ongoing investigation by the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau and a lawsuit by the...



