Village News

Gearhart third in Barona's Summer Shootout race

Deprived of lead by yellow flag restart

 
Last updated 7/28/2022 at 5:02pm

Jeff Gearhart races his 1999 Ford Crown Victoria at Barona Speedway, July 23. Village News/MuddCam photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Barona Speedway held its Summer Shootout competition July 22-23, and Fallbrook driver Jeff Gearhart finished third in the July 23 Pure Stocks main event.

At one time during the race, Gearhart moved into the lead, but a yellow flag caution caused a restart which reverted the order of cars to their positions at the start of the lap so Gearhart was returned to second. Rick Chavez passed both Gearhart and Joe Malone to win the race, and Gearhart finished third with Malone taking second.

"The track was really fast," Gearhart said. "My stepdad told me to run the...



